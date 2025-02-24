Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,886,273.91. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 17,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total transaction of $3,023,680.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,779,302.12. This represents a 13.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,713 shares of company stock valued at $5,513,815. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $175.33 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.72 and a 12-month high of $186.20. The company has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.22.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

