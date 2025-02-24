Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $2.14 Million Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $83.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.26 and a 12 month high of $106.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.03. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.75.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

