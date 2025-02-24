Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $472,000. MWA Asset Management grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,615,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $88.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.88 and its 200-day moving average is $90.52. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $77.35 and a one year high of $99.12.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.3314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

