Sanctuary Advisors LLC Increases Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BFAM. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth $49,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth $75,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 423.2% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total transaction of $573,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,230.47. This represents a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.67.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $126.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62 and a beta of 1.45. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.59 and a 1 year high of $141.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.22%. Analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

