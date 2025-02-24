Sanctuary Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EXI opened at $147.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.36 and its 200 day moving average is $145.72. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $129.75 and a 1 year high of $152.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.67 million, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

