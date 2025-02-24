Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases 1,040 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBCA. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 129.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the third quarter valued at about $710,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the third quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the third quarter valued at about $319,000.

BATS BBCA opened at $72.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.93.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

