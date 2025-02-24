Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases 1,258 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Humana by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Humana by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 1,021.4% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total value of $948,930.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,463.06. This represents a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $255.77 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.31 and a twelve month high of $406.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 35.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Humana from $387.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Humana from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.68.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

