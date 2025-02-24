Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases 7,369 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 2,529.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 208.1% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE EQR opened at $71.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.93. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $78.83.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 99.26%.

EQR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.25 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.46.

Get Our Latest Report on Equity Residential

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 642 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $46,262.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,340.34. The trade was a 2.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 5,340 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $384,800.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,634.42. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,217 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equity Residential

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.