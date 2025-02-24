Sanctuary Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,760 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Palliser Capital UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 989,417 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,188,000 after buying an additional 674,117 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,528,095 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,247,475,000 after purchasing an additional 485,731 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1,773.2% during the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 426,922 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,384,000 after purchasing an additional 404,131 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 35.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,340,000 after purchasing an additional 358,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

NYSE RIO opened at $63.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $79.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.94. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $57.85 and a 1-year high of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

