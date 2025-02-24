Sanctuary Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 378,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,448,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 13,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 52,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $3,299,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,938.24. The trade was a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 12,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $795,999.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,604. This trade represents a 31.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,139 shares of company stock worth $7,600,899. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 4.0 %

SKX opened at $63.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.97. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $55.67 and a one year high of $78.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 7.13%. Analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

