Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 1,068 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 485.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $98.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.31. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.12 and a fifty-two week high of $106.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.42%.

Otis Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.91, for a total transaction of $163,047.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,748.57. The trade was a 6.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $3,119,988.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,127.67. The trade was a 99.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,621 shares of company stock worth $10,046,255 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

