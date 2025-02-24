Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 15,690 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,690 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 249.5% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 191.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $31.13 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average is $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.80%.

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

