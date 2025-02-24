Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 1,799 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Stride by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Stride by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Stride by 3.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Stride by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Stride by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRN. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stride from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Stride from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Stride from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stride has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

Shares of Stride stock opened at $134.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.62. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.41 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

