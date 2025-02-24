Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 226 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lowered its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,463 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $169.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.08. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.73 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 250 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $45,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,390.84. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

