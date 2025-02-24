Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 284 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 71.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 20,134 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 38.2% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 51,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,269 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 375.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 36.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 16.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SITE. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $145.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.56.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $134.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.52 and its 200 day moving average is $141.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.60 and a 52-week high of $188.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 7.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

