Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,862 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,714 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,031,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 341.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,308,958 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $143,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,502,674 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $937,081,000 after buying an additional 541,585 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,778,811 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $197,844,000 after purchasing an additional 405,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $454,477,000 after purchasing an additional 318,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total value of $76,365.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at $667,430.10. The trade was a 10.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $2,056,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,011,366.51. This trade represents a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,891 shares of company stock worth $2,146,848 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $144.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.56.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ STX opened at $100.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.07. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $82.31 and a 12 month high of $115.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.02 and a 200-day moving average of $99.89.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 52.65%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

