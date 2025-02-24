Seaport Res Ptn Has Negative Estimate for Visa Q3 Earnings

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Visa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $3.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.36. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $11.30 per share.

Get Visa alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on V. Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Visa from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.96.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $348.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $647.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. Visa has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $357.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $329.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.66.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.79%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total transaction of $11,801,589.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,689.82. This trade represents a 47.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $874,480.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,500. This trade represents a 17.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,885 shares of company stock worth $19,161,447 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Visa

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 41,879 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,174,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.