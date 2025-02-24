Seaport Res Ptn Has Negative Outlook of Booking Q2 Earnings

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Booking in a report issued on Thursday, February 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $49.77 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $51.14. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $207.62 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Booking’s Q3 2025 earnings at $96.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $244.23 EPS.
Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.60% and a net margin of 24.78%.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booking
Booking Trading Down 0.6 %
Booking stock opened at $4,989.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $165.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,903.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,568.73. Booking has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,337.24.
Institutional Trading of Booking
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.2% during the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Booking by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 31 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.
Booking Company Profile
Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Booking
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.