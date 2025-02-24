Seaport Res Ptn Has Negative Outlook of Booking Q2 Earnings

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Booking in a report issued on Thursday, February 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $49.77 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $51.14. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $207.62 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Booking’s Q3 2025 earnings at $96.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $244.23 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.60% and a net margin of 24.78%.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Booking from $5,575.00 to $5,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Booking from $5,250.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Booking from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,370.43.

Booking stock opened at $4,989.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $165.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,903.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,568.73. Booking has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,337.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.2% during the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Booking by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 31 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

