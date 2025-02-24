Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stake Boosted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Creative Planning raised its position in Service Co. International by 10.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,900,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,899,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 102.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 61,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 7,802.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCI. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Service Co. International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCI stock opened at $78.97 on Monday. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $67.19 and a 12 month high of $89.37. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.72.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 32.18%. Equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 33.80%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

