ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,129.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

ServiceNow stock opened at $937.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $193.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,054.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $979.81.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,047.95, for a total transaction of $314,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,968,892.65. This represents a 2.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,012.09, for a total transaction of $2,541,357.99. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,384,373.88. This trade represents a 36.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,264 shares of company stock valued at $13,358,909 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

