Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Raised to $154.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SHAK. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $108.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.79 and its 200-day moving average is $116.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.97. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $77.50 and a 52 week high of $139.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 473.73 and a beta of 1.86.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $328.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.02 million. Equities analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $88,281.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,223,894.67. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Shake Shack by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Shake Shack by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 60,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Shake Shack by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Shake Shack by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

