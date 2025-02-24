SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 104.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SharkNinja from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SharkNinja from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on SharkNinja from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

SharkNinja Price Performance

SN stock opened at $103.17 on Monday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $123.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.26.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SharkNinja Company Profile

(Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.