Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Solventum were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Solventum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Solventum by 23,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOLV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Solventum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

Solventum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SOLV opened at $73.08 on Monday. Solventum Co. has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.14 and a 200-day moving average of $69.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Solventum Company Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Further Reading

