SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,603 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 214.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.70 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.71 and a 1 year high of $42.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.77.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.