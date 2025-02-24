SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,954 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 21.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 29,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $1,617,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,422.32. This trade represents a 36.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 10,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $639,466.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,063,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,752,063.76. This trade represents a 0.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 313,822 shares of company stock worth $16,802,876. Insiders own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $58.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.70. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $62.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 0.81.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.38). SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.74% and a negative net margin of 134.73%. The firm had revenue of $61.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

