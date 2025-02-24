Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 23.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE STWD opened at $19.93 on Monday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $21.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average of $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.69.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.