State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 3,926 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

BXMT stock opened at $20.26 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -160.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BXMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.