State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 9,942 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 18,254.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth $52,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 329,400.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

NYSE FLO opened at $19.41 on Monday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.38.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLO. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

