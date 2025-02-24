State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 9,988 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Utz Brands by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Utz Brands by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 27,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Utz Brands by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UTZ shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:UTZ opened at $14.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 78.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $20.04.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $341.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.93 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 1.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Utz Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.