State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys New Shares in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,015 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAR. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 10.6% during the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 87,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 84,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 43,633 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,398,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,520,000.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on PAR shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PAR Technology from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $69.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $57.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

PAR Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:PAR opened at $62.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.86 and a beta of 2.22. PAR Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $37.74 and a twelve month high of $82.24.

PAR Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.