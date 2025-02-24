State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 19.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the third quarter valued at approximately $669,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of HWC stock opened at $56.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.27. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $62.40.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.12. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 11.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HWC. StockNews.com cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWC

Hancock Whitney Profile

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.