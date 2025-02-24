State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the third quarter worth about $139,800,000. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Sealed Air by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,325,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,678,000 after buying an additional 846,882 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,559 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 45.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,613,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,587,000 after purchasing an additional 502,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 56.6% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,517,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,085,000 after purchasing an additional 548,493 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Sealed Air Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of SEE opened at $32.32 on Monday. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $30.87 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.92.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

