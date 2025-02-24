State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.97 Million Stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Radian Group by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Radian Group by 352.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Radian Group by 19.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $509,528.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,953,909.50. This trade represents a 7.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on RDN. UBS Group increased their price target on Radian Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Radian Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

Radian Group Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:RDN opened at $32.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.06. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.95.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 46.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

