State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Griffon worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 1,024.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GFF. StockNews.com cut Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $92.00) on shares of Griffon in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital upgraded Griffon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Griffon from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Griffon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Griffon Stock Performance

GFF stock opened at $72.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.51. Griffon Co. has a 1-year low of $55.01 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Griffon had a return on equity of 120.61% and a net margin of 9.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.69%.

Griffon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Griffon

In related news, Director Victor Eugene Renuart sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $380,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,091.52. This trade represents a 18.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl L. Turnbull sold 3,000 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $242,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,984. This trade represents a 8.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,670 shares of company stock worth $1,038,035. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

