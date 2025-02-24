State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.98 Million Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avista by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,857,000 after buying an additional 27,328 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avista by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,228,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,597,000 after purchasing an additional 26,706 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avista by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,295,000 after purchasing an additional 34,829 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Avista by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 374,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,501,000 after purchasing an additional 117,814 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avista by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,072,000 after purchasing an additional 62,615 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVA opened at $37.91 on Monday. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.55. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 75.70%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Avista from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

