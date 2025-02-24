State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,070,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,250,000 after purchasing an additional 113,265 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 759,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,476,000 after buying an additional 110,461 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 204.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 74,278 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 1,218.2% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 60,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 56,330 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,504,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,302,000 after acquiring an additional 42,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NorthWestern Energy Group

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, Director Anthony Thomas Clark sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $384,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,591.20. The trade was a 30.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $37,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,270.16. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWE

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NWE opened at $53.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $57.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average of $54.16.

NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is an increase from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.23%.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.