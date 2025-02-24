State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,239 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 228.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in MillerKnoll by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in MillerKnoll by 99.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

Shares of MillerKnoll stock opened at $22.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average is $24.52. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $970.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MLKN

MillerKnoll Company Profile

(Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.