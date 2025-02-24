State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2 Million Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,323 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,888 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in BOX were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BOX by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,623,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,042,000 after buying an additional 69,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,249,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,387,000 after buying an additional 13,028 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,425,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,376,000 after buying an additional 44,190 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,659,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,445,000 after acquiring an additional 246,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BOX by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,371,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,900,000 after purchasing an additional 134,175 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $325,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,999,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,592,503.70. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $420,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,448,509 shares in the company, valued at $46,830,295.97. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,889,758. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BOX opened at $33.48 on Monday. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.89.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

