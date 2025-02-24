State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 9,420.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 92.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 410.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SPB opened at $79.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.23 and its 200-day moving average is $88.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.40. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.72 and a 52 week high of $96.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPB

About Spectrum Brands

(Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.