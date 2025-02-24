State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,613 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JHG. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 339.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Country Club Bank bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JHG has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of JHG stock opened at $41.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.13. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $46.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.