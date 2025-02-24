State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 9,178 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,178 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Perrigo worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRGO shares. Argus lowered Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Perrigo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Perrigo Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $25.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.24. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -94.02%.

Insider Activity at Perrigo

In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Kindler sold 17,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $497,495.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,912.43. This trade represents a 76.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Perrigo

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.