State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 137.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 11.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 110,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 13.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 130,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 11.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 11,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 124.7% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 671,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after acquiring an additional 372,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have commented on CWK. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.
Cushman & Wakefield Trading Down 4.6 %
Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $11.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.34. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $16.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43.
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
