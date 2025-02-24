State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,261,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 23,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Stock Performance

EXPO opened at $84.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.43 and its 200 day moving average is $99.54. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.81 and a fifty-two week high of $115.75.

Exponent Increases Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

