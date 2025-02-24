State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Innospec were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Innospec by 323.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innospec by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Innospec by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after purchasing an additional 52,640 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innospec by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Innospec by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

Innospec Trading Up 0.3 %

IOSP stock opened at $103.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 72.86 and a beta of 1.09. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.49 and a 12 month high of $133.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.44.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.43 million. Innospec had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

