State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCOI. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 40.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 204.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.8% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 609,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,298,000 after purchasing an additional 16,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $362,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,555,618. This trade represents a 12.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total transaction of $147,072.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,917.20. This trade represents a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,440 shares of company stock worth $1,057,910. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.25.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $79.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.47 and a beta of 0.40. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.80 and a fifty-two week high of $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.50 and a 200 day moving average of $76.93.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

