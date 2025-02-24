State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,824 Shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 5,770.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,064,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,298 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,560,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lazard by 10.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,250,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,357,000 after buying an additional 206,295 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lazard during the third quarter worth $8,430,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Lazard during the third quarter worth $5,634,000. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lazard from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Lazard from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Lazard from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Lazard from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lazard from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Lazard Stock Down 4.9 %

LAZ stock opened at $49.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Lazard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Lazard had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 8.98%. Analysts expect that Lazard, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lazard news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $1,383,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,448 shares in the company, valued at $9,041,943.36. This represents a 13.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

Featured Stories

