State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,507 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,507 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,144,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 23,987 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 291,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 100,055 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 132,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 39,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 23,453.8% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 18,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 18,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.25 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

ABR stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 35.68, a current ratio of 35.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 2.03.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $262.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.92 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 23.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 5,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $74,661.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 178,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,553.49. This trade represents a 3.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

