State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 452 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,454 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Cavco Industries by 390.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVCO opened at $520.81 on Monday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $331.08 and a 1-year high of $544.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.23.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $2.01. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jack S. Brandom sold 1,000 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total value of $538,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,688. The trade was a 45.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Blount sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.56, for a total transaction of $364,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,878.16. This represents a 26.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,519 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,172 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $422.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective (up previously from $480.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

