State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,736 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 28.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,040,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,526,000 after acquiring an additional 232,631 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 671,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,945,000 after acquiring an additional 181,711 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 113.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 219,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 116,617 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,899,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,676,000 after acquiring an additional 107,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 56,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other CNO Financial Group news, General Counsel Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 40,800 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $1,692,792.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 244,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,162,685.07. The trade was a 14.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 4,500 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $168,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,328.96. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,584 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,089 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

CNO opened at $39.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day moving average is $36.77. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $42.02.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.25. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 17.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.11%.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

