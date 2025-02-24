State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,722 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 29.2% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 36,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $38,385.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,756.80. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $24.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $29.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -43.05 and a beta of 3.06.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BE. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Bloom Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.18.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

